Sheryl Showtime

How to Watch Showtime’s “Sheryl” for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Rock icon Sheryl Crow reveals never-before-seen footage and an extended look at her life and career in a new music documentary for Showtime. “Sheryl” chronicles Crow’s career from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows — and everything in between. “Sheryl” debuts on Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “Sheryl” Live For Free Without Cable

About “Sheryl”

An intimate story of song and sacrifice — musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.

“Sheryl” is told through present-day interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes verité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others.

Crow’s early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path to perfection – which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: Showtime + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $10 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Sheryl Official Trailer | Showtime

