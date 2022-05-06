How to Watch Showtime’s “Sheryl” for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Rock icon Sheryl Crow reveals never-before-seen footage and an extended look at her life and career in a new music documentary for Showtime. “Sheryl” chronicles Crow’s career from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows — and everything in between. “Sheryl” debuts on Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Airs Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Showtime

About “Sheryl”

An intimate story of song and sacrifice — musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.

“Sheryl” is told through present-day interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes verité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others.

Crow’s early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path to perfection – which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome.

