How to Watch Showtime’s Two-Part Series, ‘The Comey Rule’ Live Online

Showtime is bringing yet another suspenseful drama to its platform. “The Comey Rule,” a two-part event series premieres on the ViacomCBS-owned network on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET and wraps at the same time on Monday, Sept. 28.

How to Watch ‘The Comey Rule’

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime

Starring Jeff Daniels as former FBI director, James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump, “The Comey Rule” chronicles the relationship between the two men, which came to a crescendo back in 2017.

“Part one of the drama follows the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on the election. Part two is an account of first months of the Trump presidency—where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on,” Showtime stated.

The series also stars Holly Hunter as Sally Yates and Michael Kelly as Andrew Mccabe. Billy Ray wrote and directed.

As expected, the miniseries’ production came with a dose of behind-the-scenes drama. When Daniels and Gleeson were first pitched the project, it was slated for a pre-election premiere. However, somewhere along the lines, ViacomCBS gave it a post-election premiere date, much to Daniels’ as well as the rest of the cast’s chagrin.

“When I found out, I was not happy. That’s not why I did it. That’s not how it was pitched to me, and it was unacceptable,” he told CNN.

“As the one who was going to promote it, I felt that maybe someone should have talked to me beforehand, but they didn’t. So I said good luck with it. And that was it for me. And then a few weeks later, I hear it’s going to be before the election. Terrific. Happy to talk about it now.”

Nonetheless with a bit of pushing from Ray, the top brass at ViacomCBS settled on a pre-election premiere date.

