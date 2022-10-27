How to Watch ‘Siesta Key: Miami Moves’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Siesta Key” returns to MTV this week with a fresh name and a few new cast members for Season 5. The crew is relocating from Sarasota County, so the unscripted MTV original series is now known as “Siesta Key: Miami Moves.” Get ready for a change of scenery and so much more when the fun kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Siesta Key: Miami Moves’

When: Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET TV: MTV

The entertaining reality series is also available to stream on Paramount+.

About ‘Siesta Key: Miami Moves’

Miami is a whole new world for the “Siesta Key: Miami Moves” cast. In the trailer, they tease new opportunities and talk about how different Miami is compared to what they knew in Siesta Key. This season will highlight everyone’s personal growth and all of the doors that have opened for them in this new city. Of course, there is fresh drama and plenty of unique challenges that will put relationships and friendships on the line.

The following familiar faces are back for Season 5:

Juliette Porter

Madisson Hausburg

Amanda Miller

Chloe Trautman

Brandon Gomes

Sam Logan

Jordana Barnes

Cara Geswelli

Both Juliette and Chloe are focusing on their businesses and their relationships, but juggling both at once can be tricky. Amanda is looking to go all out and party before she is officially an adult, while Cara visits for the summer. Brandon is hopeful that moving to Miami will be a big move for his music career. Madisson is hard at work on a children’s book for Elliot.

Things get heated when Sam and Jordana move into a mansion together. Though he claims she’s nothing more than a friend, the rest of the group has their doubts and voices their concerns.

Tune in to see how the group embraces their new lives in Miami and get to know the latest additions to the cast, too.

How to Stream ‘Siesta Key: Miami Moves’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

