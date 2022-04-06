How to Watch ‘Signs of a Psychopath’ Season 2 Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

 Skip to Content
If you ever met a true psychopath, would you be able to recognize the signs? The hit Investigation Discovery series “Signs of a Psychopath” is ending its second season with two haunting episodes on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo or seven-day free trial to discovery+.

How to Watch ‘Signs of a Psychopath’

About ‘Signs of a Psychopath’

Psychopaths are everywhere and they can be anyone, even your friends, family members, co-workers, or even lovers. Viewers can look for the warning signs as “Signs of a Psychopath” take a frightening peek into the deranged psyches of some of the most notorious, terrifying individuals.

The two final episodes are titled “The Women on His List” and “He Is Not Among the Living” which cover the stories about a delusional 57-year-old who killed three women who had rejected him and a roommate and ex-lover who killed a woman’s boyfriend in their one-bedroom apartment.

Signs of a Psychopath

August 23, 2020

This harrowing half-hour archive series revisits some of the most brutal killers in modern history, reviewing news footage and the words of the killers themselves to see which terrifying traits each killer exhibited. What are the signs…of evil?

How to Stream ‘Signs of a Psychopath’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch “Signs of a Psychopath” on ID using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

Investigation Discovery

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

