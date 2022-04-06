How to Watch ‘Signs of a Psychopath’ Season 2 Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you ever met a true psychopath, would you be able to recognize the signs? The hit Investigation Discovery series “Signs of a Psychopath” is ending its second season with two haunting episodes on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo or seven-day free trial to discovery+.

About ‘Signs of a Psychopath’

Psychopaths are everywhere and they can be anyone, even your friends, family members, co-workers, or even lovers. Viewers can look for the warning signs as “Signs of a Psychopath” take a frightening peek into the deranged psyches of some of the most notorious, terrifying individuals.

The two final episodes are titled “The Women on His List” and “He Is Not Among the Living” which cover the stories about a delusional 57-year-old who killed three women who had rejected him and a roommate and ex-lover who killed a woman’s boyfriend in their one-bedroom apartment.

