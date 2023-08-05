How to Watch Simone Biles’ Return to Gymnastics at 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic Live Online Without Cable

For the first time since 2020, arguably the greatest gymnast of all time is set to compete at the 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics. Simone Biles will return to the gym on Saturday, Aug. 5 and the event will be broadcast on CNBC and streamed on Peacock . It’ll be the first time Biles competes after a two-year hiatus following the Tokyo Olympics. She will be joined in the field by fellow American gold medalist Suni Lee, so you want to miss any of the action. You can watch CNBC with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About Simone Biles' Return to Gymnastics at 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is returning to gymnastics this Saturday during the second session of the day beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC. In 2020, Biles stepped away from gymnastics to work on her mental health. Now, she’s back and looking to get back to the top of her game in order to be ready for the 2024 games in Paris.

Also expected to be on hand for this weekend’s meet are three-time Tokyo Olympic medalist and all-around champion Suni Lee, Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey, Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, three-time World Championship medalist Leanne Wong, and 2021 world all-around bronze medalist and Paris Olympic hopeful Kayla DiCello.

The Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic is important for these athletes because it’s the final chance for the gymnasts to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships which is already scheduled to take place in a few weeks from Aug. 24 to 27. The World Gymnastics Championships are soon after, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.

A special running through the highlights of the Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic will air on Sunday, Aug. 6 on NBC.

Can you watch Simone Biles' Return to Gymnastics at 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch CNBC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch Simone Biles’ Return to Gymnastics at 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the Simone Biles' Return to Gymnastics at 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic episode schedule?

Day Time (ET) Outlet Saturday, Aug. 5 2:00-4:00 p.m. Peacock and CNBC Saturday, Aug. 5 8:00-10:00 p.m. Peacock and CNBC Sunday, Aug. 6 4:30-6:00 p.m. NBC

What devices can you use to stream Simone Biles' Return to Gymnastics at 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic?

You can watch CNBC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Simone Biles' Return to Gymnastics at 2023 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic Trailer