How to Watch Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

In the documentary "Nothing Compares," director Kathryn Ferguson gives viewers a look at Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor's life and offers new insight into her story. The documentary first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and has appeared at festivals in Ireland as well.

About ‘Nothing Compares’

“Nothing Compares” takes viewers on a walk down memory lane throughout O’Connor’s life, career, and legacy, from her challenging upbringing to her rise to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Most of the documentary’s content specifically focuses on where she was between 1987 and 1993. O’Connor’s story is retold through a collection of archival material, music videos, live performances, and more.

Nothing Compares September 23, 2022 Since the beginning of her career, Sinéad O’Connor has used her powerful voice to challenge the narratives she was surrounded by while growing up in predominantly Roman Catholic Ireland. Despite her agency, depth and perspective, O’Connor’s unflinching refusal to conform means that she has often been patronized and unfairly dismissed as an attention-seeking pop star.

The documentary also highlights O’Connor’s bold actions and her decision to speak out on multiple controversial topics, including the iconic moment when she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II in 1992. Viewers will see the aftermath of the singer using her platform and find out more about her exile from pop culture. The documentary gives O’Connor an opportunity to speak about her past in a brand new interview.

