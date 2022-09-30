 Skip to Content
How to Watch Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

You don’t want to miss the premiere of “Nothing Compares,” a captivating documentary about Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor. In the documentary, director Kathryn Ferguson gives viewers a look at O’Connor’s life and offers new insight into her story. “Nothing Compares” is currently in select theaters after first debuting at the Sundance Film Festival and has appeared at festivals in Ireland as well. Tune in to the premiere on Showtime on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Nothing Compares’

“Nothing Compares” is also available to stream on-demand on SHOWTIME beginning Friday, Sept. 30.

About ‘Nothing Compares’

“Nothing Compares” takes viewers on a walk down memory lane throughout O’Connor’s life, career, and legacy, from her challenging upbringing to her rise to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Most of the documentary’s content specifically focuses on where she was between 1987 and 1993. O’Connor’s story is retold through a collection of archival material, music videos, live performances, and more.

Nothing Compares

September 23, 2022

Since the beginning of her career, Sinéad O’Connor has used her powerful voice to challenge the narratives she was surrounded by while growing up in predominantly Roman Catholic Ireland. Despite her agency, depth and perspective, O’Connor’s unflinching refusal to conform means that she has often been patronized and unfairly dismissed as an attention-seeking pop star.

The documentary also highlights O’Connor’s bold actions and her decision to speak out on multiple controversial topics, including the iconic moment when she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II in 1992. Viewers will see the aftermath of the singer using her platform and find out more about her exile from pop culture. The documentary gives O’Connor an opportunity to speak about her past in a brand new interview.

How to Stream ‘Nothing Compares’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the premiere of “Nothing Compares” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Showtime$149.99^
$11		^
$11		-^
$10		^
$10		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: Showtime + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $10 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Watch the 'Nothing Compares' Trailer:

