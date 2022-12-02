How to Watch ‘Slow Horses’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The most dysfunctional spies in the world are returning to Apple TV+ on Friday, Dec. 2 when “Slow Horses” returns for Season 2. The series follows a luckless group of MI5 agents who, due to their woeful inadequacy, find themselves unceremoniously dumped into the organization’s reject office known as “Slough House.” But they’re still MI5, and when threats against world security crop up, it’s their job to do whatever they can to neutralize those threats. You can watch the Season 2 premiere of “Slow Horses” on Friday, Dec. 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Slow Horses’ Season Premiere

About ‘Slow Horses’

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who all ended up in Slough House due to practically career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Season 2 sees long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a meeting with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Can You Stream ‘Slow Horses’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you are not yet subscribed to Apple TV+, yes you can! Apple TV+ offers new users a seven-day free trial to its service.

