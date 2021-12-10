 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne” is an upcoming Peanuts animated special and one of the first produced for Apple TV+. This is also the first Peanuts special since the 2011 “Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.” How’s that for a resolution? You can stream it on Apple TV+ on December 10.

How to Watch ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’ Premiere

About ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’

The New Year’s Eve-inspired “For Auld Lang Syne” follows the Peanuts gang as they experience a rather disappointing Christmas. Since Grandma is unable to visit, Lucy decides to throw the best New Year’s Eve party ever. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown struggles to complete one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.

“For Auld Lang Syne” is based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is produced by WildBrain Studios. From a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, the new special was written by Galatis, Montgomery and Clay Kaytis who also directed.

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

December 10, 2021

After finding out her grandmother won’t be visiting for Christmas, Lucy decides to cheer herself up by throwing the ultimate New Year’s Eve party. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown tries to fulfill one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$4.99 / month
apple.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.