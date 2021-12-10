How to Watch ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne” is an upcoming Peanuts animated special and one of the first produced for Apple TV+. This is also the first Peanuts special since the 2011 “Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.” How’s that for a resolution? You can stream it on Apple TV+ on December 10.

The New Year’s Eve-inspired “For Auld Lang Syne” follows the Peanuts gang as they experience a rather disappointing Christmas. Since Grandma is unable to visit, Lucy decides to throw the best New Year’s Eve party ever. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown struggles to complete one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.

“For Auld Lang Syne” is based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is produced by WildBrain Studios. From a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, the new special was written by Galatis, Montgomery and Clay Kaytis who also directed.

