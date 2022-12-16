How to Watch ‘Snow Day’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This week, a new movie based on the classic 2000 film “ Snow Day ” is premiering on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ . The new film of the same name is a fresh musical take on the 22-year-old story Nickelodeon fans know and love. “ Snow Day ” premieres on Nickelodeon on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. ET and is available to stream on-demand on Paramount+ the same day. You can watch Snow Day with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Snow Day' Premiere

The new version of “Snow Day” is described as a “musical reimagining” of the 2000 film. Two school-aged siblings, Hal and Natalie, jump on the opportunity to have a great day when their school closes due to snow. With no school, they have the chance to take risks and make the most of their day off.

Hal wants to let his crush, Claire, know how he really feels about her. To give Hal more time to do so, the kids realize a second snow day would be helpful. Natalie tries to convince the town’s Snowplowman to make it happen.

“Snow Day” stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Shelby Simmons, Fabi Aguirre, and Jerry Trainor. Laura Bell Bundy, Rob Huebel, Logan Aultman, Dominic Mariche, Myles Erlick, Monique Jasmine Paul, Destiny Rettinger, Lilly Bartlam, and Viggo Hanvelt also appear in the musical.

