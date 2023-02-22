How to Watch ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“Snowfall” is coming to an end. The highly-regarded drama that shows the gritty details behind the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s will debut its sixth and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 22 on FX , and will be streaming the next day on Hulu . Will Franklin Saint be able to keep ahold of the empire he’s worked so hard to create, or will the weight of his hubris finally come crashing down around him? You can watch Snowfall: Season 6 and FX with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Premiere

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Premiere Schedule

Sling TV will be airing ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Premiere on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, February 22, 2023

: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, February 22, 2023

: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, March 1, 2023

: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, March 8, 2023

: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Episode 5 : Wednesday, March 15, 2023

: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Episode 6 : Wednesday, March 22, 2023

: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Episode 7: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

