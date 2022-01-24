How to Watch ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Mobile

In Season 3 of “Snowpiercer,” the audience will discover if Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his inner circle of train pirates (if that’s even a thing) can find passenger Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization. The premiere will air on TNT and HBO Max on Monday, January 24 at 9 PM ET. Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘Snowpiercer’

Class warfare, the politics of survival, and social injustice have played out for two seasons in the exhilarating television adaptation, “Snowpiercer.” Set in a futuristic frozen wasteland, surviving humans are passengers on a train that travels in an infinite loop around the globe. With Season 2 opening up more conflict, the third season of “Snowpiercer” will follow the power struggle with Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), Melanie’s shocking new discovery, and Layton’s crew in their “pirate train.”

The stars include Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. Signing up for their annual plan, however, gets you HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

Or you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

If you have already used the free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to purchase a subscription to watch the “Snowpiercer” Season 3 premiere. Although it isn’t free, signing up for HBO Max allows you to watch the season premiere as well as enjoy other series like “Succession” and “Euphoria.” Plus, “The Gilded Age” was also released on Monday, January 24, which goes back in time to the American Gilded Age.

