How to Watch ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Mobile
In Season 3 of “Snowpiercer,” the audience will discover if Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his inner circle of train pirates (if that’s even a thing) can find passenger Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization. The premiere will air on TNT and HBO Max on Monday, January 24 at 9 PM ET. Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Premiere
- When: Monday, January 24 at 9 PM ET
- TV: HBO Max or TNT
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max or 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.
About ‘Snowpiercer’
Class warfare, the politics of survival, and social injustice have played out for two seasons in the exhilarating television adaptation, “Snowpiercer.” Set in a futuristic frozen wasteland, surviving humans are passengers on a train that travels in an infinite loop around the globe. With Season 2 opening up more conflict, the third season of “Snowpiercer” will follow the power struggle with Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), Melanie’s shocking new discovery, and Layton’s crew in their “pirate train.”
The stars include Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.
Snowpiercer
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe as class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.
Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. Signing up for their annual plan, however, gets you HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.
Or you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
