How to Watch Soccer Documentary Series ‘Destination: European Nights’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’ve been hooked on the real-life drama and triumphs of shows like “Welcome to Wrexham,” Paramount+ has a new documentary for you. “Destination: European Nights,” which debuts Tuesday, June 6, follows CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué across Europe, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes view of the UEFA Champions League season and its players. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About Soccer Documentary Series 'Destination: European Nights'

“Destination: European Nights” follows award-winning soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst Balagué through his months-long travels crisscrossing Europe, offering an exclusive and intimate look at the world’s most prestigious annual soccer tournament, the UEFA Champions League.

Beginning with September’s season-opening kickoff, Balagué travels tens of thousands of miles, from Scotland to Israel to Finland to Georgia as well as all the powerhouse cathedrals of the game. Whether pitch side, in family homes or meeting local heroes in the places that define their towns and fandom, Balagué takes viewers on a unique journey with all of Europe buzzing on UEFA Champions League match nights.

The first four episodes of the series will debut on June 6, just in time for viewers to absorb them before watching the UEFA Champions League final on Paramount+ on June 10. The fifth episode will air in the weeks following the final match.

