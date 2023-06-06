 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch Soccer Documentary Series ‘Destination: European Nights’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

If you’ve been hooked on the real-life drama and triumphs of shows like “Welcome to Wrexham,” Paramount+ has a new documentary for you. “Destination: European Nights,” which debuts Tuesday, June 6, follows CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué across Europe, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes view of the UEFA Champions League season and its players. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch Soccer Documentary Series 'Destination: European Nights'

About Soccer Documentary Series 'Destination: European Nights'

“Destination: European Nights” follows award-winning soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst Balagué through his months-long travels crisscrossing Europe, offering an exclusive and intimate look at the world’s most prestigious annual soccer tournament, the UEFA Champions League.

Beginning with September’s season-opening kickoff, Balagué travels tens of thousands of miles, from Scotland to Israel to Finland to Georgia as well as all the powerhouse cathedrals of the game. Whether pitch side, in family homes or meeting local heroes in the places that define their towns and fandom, Balagué takes viewers on a unique journey with all of Europe buzzing on UEFA Champions League match nights.

The first four episodes of the series will debut on June 6, just in time for viewers to absorb them before watching the UEFA Champions League final on Paramount+ on June 10. The fifth episode will air in the weeks following the final match.

Can you watch Soccer Documentary Series 'Destination: European Nights' for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Soccer Documentary Series ‘Destination: European Nights’ on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream Soccer Documentary Series 'Destination: European Nights'?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Soccer Documentary Series 'Destination: European Nights' Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: FATALATTRACTION

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.