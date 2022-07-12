How to Watch Soccer Documentary ‘The Only’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“The Only,” a new documentary about the former U.S. women’s national soccer team goalkeeper Briana Scurry, is set to debut on Paramount+ on July 12. Scurry, both the only Black player and only openly gay player on the 1999 Women’s World Cup-winning team, speaks in the film about her life and career. Featuring extensive interviews with Scurry as well as her teammates Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy, Abby Wambach, and Midge Purce, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About “The Only”

The film follows Scurry’s career through her two Olympic gold medals and that historic World Cup victory in 1999, which included a crucial save by the goalie during the World Cup Final’s penalty kicks. “The Only,” Paramount+ says, “tells the story of how she overcame racism and homophobia at the time of her greatest triumphs before later finding herself on the edge of suicide following a career-ending concussion.”

Part of the Paramount+ soccer documentary series “Stories From the Beautiful Game,” the new documentary coincides with this year’s CONCACAF women’s championships, in which the U.S. team is competing. Those matches are also streaming on Paramount+.

