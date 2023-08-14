How to Watch ‘Solar Opposites’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Terry, Korvo, Jesse, and Yumyulack are back! The new season of “ Solar Opposites ” premieres on Monday, Aug. 14 on Hulu . The series follows a family of aliens whose planet has been destroyed, and make their way to Earth to begin a new life. Some of them love their new home, and some of them hate it, but they’re stuck here and whining about it won’t help fix their spaceship! You can watch Solar Opposites: Season 4 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Solar Opposites’ Season 4 Premiere

Is Earth awesome or awful? That’s what the four aliens in “Solar Opposites” have the hardest time agreeing on. Korvo and Yumyulack are down on the planet, having seen too much pollution, greed and frailty to enjoy calling Earth home. Terry and Jesse, on the other hand, can’t get enough of 24-hour TV, Earth junk food, and all the other creature comforts that make life worth living. It’s back to Solar chaos for the gang this season, with chaos in the Wall and some brand-spanking-new Silvercop exploits as well.

Dan Stevens joins the cast as Korvo this year, after the departure of series co-creator Justin Roiland. Roiland departed the show amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence following its third season, but it will continue with the talents of Stevens, Sean Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch and Mary Mack.

