How to Watch ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
While it isn’t as flashy as some other HBO shows, “Somebody Somewhere” has developed a passionate fanbase, all of whom will be excited that the show is set to return for its second season on Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The show stars comedian and cabaret icon Bridget Everett as Sam. After a family tragedy brings her back to her hometown of Manhattan, Kan., she has to try to find her place in a town that is far different from what she is used to. Nonetheless, Sam develops a found-family and community she never thought she’d have back home. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere
The series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.
Season 2 reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.
Can you watch ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
HBO Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max.
What is the ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?
New episodes of “Somebody Somewhere” will premiere on Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. The service will be renamed “Max” on May 23, 2023. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial