How to Watch ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

While it isn’t as flashy as some other HBO shows, “Somebody Somewhere” has developed a passionate fanbase, all of whom will be excited that the show is set to return for its second season on Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The show stars comedian and cabaret icon Bridget Everett as Sam. After a family tragedy brings her back to her hometown of Manhattan, Kan., she has to try to find her place in a town that is far different from what she is used to. Nonetheless, Sam develops a found-family and community she never thought she’d have back home. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere

The series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Season 2 reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.

What is the ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes of “Somebody Somewhere” will premiere on Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere?

‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer