How to Watch ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Are you a lover of ’70s soft rock? Perhaps you lived through that era, and thought the love affair with bands like Air Supply, Hall & Oates, and Kenny Loggins would never end. Well, it did, but that doesn’t mean the people behind making that music vanished into thin air. “Sometimes When We Touch” is a new documentary premiering Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Paramount+ which explores the rise of soft rock, and the groups who helped it become a genre that is gaining popularity once again. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'Sometimes When We Touch'
“Sometimes When We Touch” is the untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the ’70s, only to crash and burn in the ’80s, eventually experiencing one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history. The series presents all-new interviews with some of soft rock’s biggest legends, like Air Supply (“All Out of Love”), Dan Hill (“Sometimes When We Touch”), Kenny Loggins (“This Is It”), Ray Parker Jr. (“A Woman Needs Love”), Rupert Holmes (“Escape: The Piña Colada Song”) and Toni Tennille (“Love Will Keep Us Together”).
Through candid and poignant stories, these stars lead a celebration of the underappreciated music that continues to have a lasting impact on American culture. The connective stories that propel the series are augmented by exclusive interviews with dozens of classic and contemporary musicians like Daryl “DMC” McDaniels, John Ondrasik, LA Reid, Richard Marx, Robert “Kool” Bell, Sheryl Crow, Stewart Copeland, Susanna Hoffs and Verdine White. The film features rarely seen archival interview and performance footage, and host commentary that embraces the impact of soft rock while acknowledging the cringey excesses that sometimes led it astray.
Can you watch 'Sometimes When We Touch' for free?
Yes, Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ on Paramount Plus.
What devices can you use to stream 'Sometimes When We Touch'?
You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Sometimes When We Touch' Trailer
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.