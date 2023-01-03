How to Watch ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Are you a lover of ’70s soft rock? Perhaps you lived through that era, and thought the love affair with bands like Air Supply, Hall & Oates, and Kenny Loggins would never end. Well, it did, but that doesn’t mean the people behind making that music vanished into thin air. “Sometimes When We Touch” is a new documentary premiering Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Paramount+ which explores the rise of soft rock, and the groups who helped it become a genre that is gaining popularity once again. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Sometimes When We Touch'

“Sometimes When We Touch” is the untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the ’70s, only to crash and burn in the ’80s, eventually experiencing one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history. The series presents all-new interviews with some of soft rock’s biggest legends, like Air Supply (“All Out of Love”), Dan Hill (“Sometimes When We Touch”), Kenny Loggins (“This Is It”), Ray Parker Jr. (“A Woman Needs Love”), Rupert Holmes (“Escape: The Piña Colada Song”) and Toni Tennille (“Love Will Keep Us Together”).

Through candid and poignant stories, these stars lead a celebration of the underappreciated music that continues to have a lasting impact on American culture. The connective stories that propel the series are augmented by exclusive interviews with dozens of classic and contemporary musicians like Daryl “DMC” McDaniels, John Ondrasik, LA Reid, Richard Marx, Robert “Kool” Bell, Sheryl Crow, Stewart Copeland, Susanna Hoffs and Verdine White. The film features rarely seen archival interview and performance footage, and host commentary that embraces the impact of soft rock while acknowledging the cringey excesses that sometimes led it astray.

