 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
OWN

How to Watch ‘Song & Story: Amazing Grace’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Inspired by a song about womanhood, “Song & Story: Amazing Grace” centers around women on spiritual journeys. Available on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the film will premiere on Tuesday, December 21 at 9 PM ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Song & Story: Amazing Grace’ Premiere

About ‘Song & Story: Amazing Grace’

Starring Bresha Webb, Getenesh Berhe, and Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, the anthem “Amazing Grace” takes the forefront, laying the creative foundation of this movie. “Song & Story: Amazing Grace” will focus on the character Tanner (Webb) who is a talented artist facing many challenges. She meets a new friend Iris (Berhe), a boutique owner who teaches Tanner how to forgive her painful past and become a stronger woman.

The duo must overcome their differences to help each other thrive in their community Moses Park, Atlanta. Eventually, they discover that they share a past experience that changed both of their lives.

Executive producers include Holly Carter, Jesse Prupas, and Jonas Prupas of Muse Entertainment and Carla Gardini of Harpo Films. The film is produced by Muse Entertainment, directed by Sharon Lewis, and written by Rhonda Baraka.

How to Stream ‘Song & Story: Amazing Grace’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Song & Story: Amazing Grace” on the Oprah Winfrey Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
OWN≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: OWN + 18 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: OWN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: OWN + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: OWN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.