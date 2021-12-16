 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘South Park: Post Covid: the Return of Covid’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you’re a “South Park” fan, you’re in luck! The second special event of the year arrives on Paramount+ this week. The “South Park: Post Covid: the Return of Covid” event premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 16. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘South Park: Post Covid: the Return of Covid’ Premiere

About ‘South Park: Post Covid: the Return of Covid’

The new event picks up where “South Park: Post Covid” left off. In the first special, Stan and Kyle learned that grown-up Kenny was killed while trying to find the cause of the global pandemic. It wrapped up with the duo traveling back in time to both prevent the pandemic and save Kenny.

However, this is no easy task once the group runs into Victor Chaos. Will they be able to save their best friend and prevent Covid from ever happening, especially without Cartman by their side?

South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid

December 16, 2021

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened. But traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

You can stream “South Park: Post Covid,” which premiered on Thanksgiving Day, on Paramount+ now. Two new “South Park” specials are expected to premiere each year.

Does Paramount+ Offer a Free Trial?

If you aren’t already subscribed to Paramount+, you can watch “South Park: Post Covid: the Return of Covid” for free. Paramount+ offers a free 30-day trial. A subscription costs $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads after the trial.

On What Devices Can You Stream The ‘South Park: Post Covid: the Return of Covid’ Premiere?

You can stream “South Park: Post Covid: the Return of Covid” on any devices with Paramount+, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

Paramount Plus

Price: $4.99
Includes: Paramount+ Originals

