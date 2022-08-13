How to Watch ‘South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Commemorate a quarter century of off-color jokes and poignant political humor with the Comedy Central exclusive “South Park the 25 Anniversary Concert!” Celebrating the pivotal role that music has played throughout the series, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will perform many fan favorites alongside special guests Primus and Ween. So come on down to South Park on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert’

You will also be able to stream the concert the following day, Sunday, Aug. 14, on Paramount+.

About ‘South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert’

It’s been 25 years and the friendly folks of South Park haven’t aged a day! Come celebrate with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone as they explore the role music has played in the Comedy Central series. The 25 Anniversary Concert will be filmed at the only location that makes sense, the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in the series’ home state.

Featuring some of the most popular songs from the show, Parker and Stone will be joined on stage by Primus and Ween. The bands will also provide their own tributes thanks to their close ties to the program. The concert also marks a continuation of the partnership between Parker, Stone and Comedy Central as South Park is set to keep everyone laughing through 2027.

Can You Stream ‘South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch Comedy Central with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Current subscribers can watch the show on Saturday, August 13 at 10 p.m. ET. On Sunday the 14, new subscribers to Paramount+ can watch the show with a 30-day free trial.

How to Stream ‘South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch “South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options