How to Watch ‘South Park: The Pandemic Special’ Live Without Cable

Fans of Stan, Kyle, Eric and the rest of the “South Park” gang, Comedy Central has something special for you. The network will be debuting a special episode of the hit show addressing, of course, COVID-19. The episode , titled, “The Pandemic Special” airs tonight on the series’ home network at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘South Park: The Pandemic Special”

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Comedy Central

News of the special episode first broke on Sept. 15. While there is still no word on when season 24 of the show will premiere, this one-off is sure to stave off eager fans for a while.

In the episode, “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman,” Comedy Central said in a statement.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, “South Park” premiered on Comedy Central in 1997 and immediately became a staple on the network. The series has since won an Emmy as well as Peabody award.

Once season 24 premieres, all-new episodes of “South Park” will be available to stream in HD exclusively on South Park Studios, CC.com and the Comedy Central App immediately following the west coast airing and on HBO Max the day after premiere. Fans will have next-day access to new episodes, as well as the entire South Park library, across numerous internet-connected devices with a HBO Max subscription.

