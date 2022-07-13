How to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Believe it or not, Cartman’s breast implants are the least interesting thing in the Paramount+ exclusive “South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2.” The boys are back at it as Randy goes full Karen and a drought leaves the town searching for liquid sustenance. Part 2 picks up right where its predecessor left off with the streaming wars are in full swing. Take time to call the manager on Wednesday, July 13 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’

About ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’

The first installment of “South Park: The Streaming Wars” saw the sleepy town overcome by a drought the likes of which only local weed farmers could help with. Randy Marsh came up with the brilliant idea to create a “streaming service” that shares his excess water with the town. While Stan and his friends get caught up in the hype, Cartman tries and fails to get his mom breast implant surgery… only to end up going through it himself!

Part 2 continues the story as townies learn it’s the water park causing the drought via the ferocious ManBearPig. Randy is quickly becoming the new Karen of South Park, and Cartman has to figure out what to do about a mom who won’t even get unnecessary surgery for him.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone roll out another hour-long special in line with their $900 million deal with ViacomCBS. Following the exclusive releases of “Post Covid”, “Post Covid: The Return of Covid”, and “The Streaming Wars”, the duo will pen 10 more specials exclusively for Paramount+.

The original South Park series returned to air its monumental 25th season earlier this year, airing six episodes on Comedy Central. While the show has been renewed through the 30th season, no release schedule has been announced as of yet.

Can You Stream ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch part two with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. Existing subscribers will have access to the film on Wednesday, July 13.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’ on Paramount+?

