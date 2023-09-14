How to Watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere

“Southern Charm” fans have come to expect intense drama, fiery feuds, and new friendships, and based on the teasers so far, this season will be no different. Most of the Charleston crew is returning to the show this week. The cast features Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, and Shep Rose.

This season, Green enjoys a couple of romantic rendezvous with her co-stars, while Kroll gets in a physical altercation with someone else. Conover’s relationship with Paige DeSorbo may be falling apart, which is sure to bring even more drama. Amid the ups and downs of the new season, the crew heads on a trip to Jamaica. Even in paradise, the tensions will rise.

With Dennis departing prior to this season, viewers will get to know several newcomers, including Rod Razavi and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. Rodrigo Reyes also becomes a permanent member of the cast after being a part of the action as a friend for the past few years.

After each episode airs on Bravo, you can stream it on-demand on Peacock the following day.

Can you watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Southern Charm: Season 9 on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere with a free trial of Fubo.

What is the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes air on Thursdays on Bravo throughout the season. Stay tuned for all of the details about the explosive finale premiere.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere?

You can watch Southern Charm: Season 9 on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere Trailer