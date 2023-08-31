How to Watch ‘Spellbound’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

School is back in session at the Paris Opera Ballet School. From the creators of “Find Me in Paris,” the new Hulu Original series “Spellbound” heads back to the elite dance school— this time with Cece, a 15-year-old American who just relocated to France to study at the school where everything changes after she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her aunt’s apothecary. Experience all the magic this Thursday, Aug. 31 when the streamer premieres all 13 episodes of the first season. You can watch Spellbound: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Spellbound’ Series Premiere

From the team behind the Hulu Original series “Find Me in Paris,” the Paris Opera Ballet School is once again the setting for the streamer’s new “Spellbound.”

Created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather, the minds behind Hulu’s “Find Me in Paris,” “Spellbound” is also set in the Paris Opera Ballet School. The new 13-episode series follows 15-year-old Cece Parker Jones, who relocates from a small town in the United States to France to study at the prestigious ballet school, where things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While diving into the book’s pages, she accidentally casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was younger, revealling not just her lineage of witches but also summing her nemesis. Now, Cece must juggle the pressures of her elite training, her new friendships and relationships, and her secret ability to practice magic.

Hailey Melody Romain leads the cast as Cece opposite Margherita Barbieri, Abigail O’Regan, Sam Darius, Zac Gabriel Werb, Etienne Moana, Imogen Mackie Walker, Gomolémo Tsagaé, Cameron James King, Rik Young, Raven Dauda, Malou Beauvoir, and Charles Baker.

Can you watch ‘Spellbound’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Spellbound: Season 1 on Hulu.

‘Spellbound’ Series Premiere Schedule

Hulu will premiere all 13 episodes of “Spellbound” on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Can you watch ‘Spellbound’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Spellbound: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Spellbound’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Spellbound: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Spellbound’ Series Premiere Trailer