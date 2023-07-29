How to Watch Spence vs Crawford Welterweight Championship Boxing Match Live Without Cable

A battle to unify the welterweight division and crown a true undisputed welterweight champion of the world is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will face off in a fight for the ages. Both fighters enter the fight with undefeated records — who will leave Vegas with their record intact and all the gold around their waist? Find out this Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. Order the fight for $84.99 and watch on the Showtime app.

How to Watch Spence vs. Crawford

About Spence vs. Crawford

Both fighters enter with impressive undefeated streaks but they’ve left the boxing world wanting more. Crawford is the current WBO welterweight champion and has been long regarded as one of boxing’s most talented fighters, but never had the opportunity to fight other top fighters. Many thought that once Crawford left Top Rank, he’d be open to facing more appealing fighters. But until now, that wasn’t the case.

For Spence, it’s been a rocky road. Injuries in and out of the boxing ring have limited the champ to just two fights since 2019. His long, strange road didn’t stop him from dominating the welterweight division and uniting the WBC, IBF, and WBA titles back in April of last year, though. Now, Spence looks to grab the last major boxing title in his welterweight infinity gauntlet and truly dominate the division.

As for the undercard, there are quite a few interesting contests that make this event well worth the hefty price tag. Sixth-ranked lightweight Isaac Cruz takes on Giovanni Cabrera in a WBA lightweight title eliminator match. The winner may get a shot at Gervonta Davis, barring any sort of chicanery regarding Tank’s next opponent. We’ll also get to see Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago duke it out for the vacant WBC bantamweight championship.

Spence vs. Crawford Fight Card

Matchup Weight Class Stipulation Terrence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Welterweight Fight for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship (WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA titles) Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera Lightweight WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago Bantamweight Fight for the vacant WBC Bantamweight Championship Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez Junior Middleweight

Can you watch Spence vs. Crawford for Free?

No, none of the free trials give you access to Spence vs. Crawford, but you can watch the fight with either your Showtime or DAZN subscription and the PPV fee of $84.99.

What devices can you use to stream Spence vs. Crawford?

Spence vs. Crawford is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. You can also watch through your cable provider and through PPV.com.

7-Day Trial showtime.paramountplus.com SHOWTIME SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $11.99/month. … With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word. SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios. You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. 7-Day Trial $10.99 / month showtime.paramountplus.com