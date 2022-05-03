 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

In 2006, “Spring Awakening” won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical en route to energizing and inspiring an entire generation of musical theatre lovers. Fifteen years later, the show’s original, star-studded cast reunited for a single night on Broadway for an electric benefit concert. The documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” takes fans behind the scenes for the concert’s rehearsals and onstage performances. The doc premieres on HBO on Tuesday, May 3 and you can watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known’

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%. If you do want HBO Max for free, for a limited time DIRECTV STREAM is offering 3 months free when you sign-up for their Live TV Streaming Service.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known’

When 1990s pop star Duncan Shiek and librettist Steven Sater wrote a high-energy, folk-infused rock score to pair with an austere 1891 German script, they came up with a show that transformed and ignited an entire genre of musical theatre. Then when director Michael Mayer combined the anachronistic score and staging with one of the most talented casts of up-and-coming stars in the theatre community, a phenomenon was created.

Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Lilli Cooper, Gideon Glick, Jennifer Damiano, and other original cast members have gone on to become megastars on both stage and screen and last November, they reunited for a special 15th-anniversary concert to benefit The Actor’s Fund.

The Imperial Theatre was absolutely abuzz with theatre fans hanging on every word and note as the iconic OBC recreated their career-launching roles. Fortunately for “Spring Awakening” fans who couldn’t be in the house on Nov. 15, 2021, HBO’s cameras were chronicling the entire process from rehearsals to performance.

The documentary film “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on May 3, and since I was at the Imperial for the concert, I can promise you that it was a magical experience.

Watch the trailer for 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known':

