How to Watch ‘Spring Baking Championship’ Season Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Spring Baking Championship' Season Finale

Throughout this season of “Spring Baking Championship,” viewers have enjoyed watching these talented bakers put their skills on display. They’ve whipped up many gorgeous treats, all capturing the spring theme. Now, the contestants are up for one final challenge with the hope of winning it all.

In the last episode of the season, which follows a spring wedding theme, the bottom two bakers will pull together delicious donuts as wedding shower favors. Then, the remaining three are met with a tall order. They must craft beautiful proposal desserts and wedding cakes.

At the end of the contest, only one baker will take home the grand prize of $25,000 and win the ultimate title as the Spring Baking Champion. Tune in to see which of these top bakers blows the judges away and wins it all.

In addition to airing on Food Network, the finale episode will be available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

Can you watch 'Spring Baking Championship' Season Finale for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Food Network on Philo.

You can watch ‘Spring Baking Championship’ Season Finale with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 'Spring Baking Championship' Season Finale?

You can watch Food Network on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Spring Baking Championship' Season Finale Trailer