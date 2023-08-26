How to Watch St. John Bosco vs. Thomas Aquinas High School Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

This matchup is so good, it’s worth the trip from California to Florida! The 2023 high school football season is in full swing, and this week fans get a fantastic game between the St. John Bosco Braves of Bellflower, CA and the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The game starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26 on ESPN2. It’s a meeting of two of the country’s top high school football programs and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. ET Location: Brian Piccolo Stadium | 2801 SW 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Fla.

Brian Piccolo Stadium | 2801 SW 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Fla. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

St. John Bosco is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw it finish as the top-ranked high school in the country. There are four seniors returning to the team from ESPN’s top 300 list: No. 98, cornerback Marcelles Williams; No. 107 safety Peyton Woodyard; No. 157, outside linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and No. 236, safety Jason Mitchell.

But Thomas Aquinas is just as much of a powerhouse, having won their fifth straight Florida state championship in 2022. Wide receivers Chance Robinson (No. 212 on ESPN’s list) and James Madison II (No. 284) are returning to the team to give it some offensive fireworks, while defensive tackle Julian Marks (No. 247 on the juniors list) anchors the team’s defensive line.

