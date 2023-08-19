How to Watch Stand Up to Cancer 2023 Live Online for Free Without Cable

About Stand Up to Cancer 2023

Every year since 2008, Stand Up to Cancer has worked to raise awareness of cancer, highlight research and advancements, and share inspirational stories. SU2C regularly provides funding for cancer research, and during the event, viewers will hear from cancer scientists about the progress they’re making.

Over the years, SU2C has also funded cancer treatments. The special event gives survivors a platform to share their uplifting stories with the world. Stand Up to Cancer co-founder Katie Couric shared the mission behind the telecast: “We will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.” For this reason, fundraising is an important part of the event and it all adds up to continue advancing cancer research.

Throughout the hour-long event, various celebrities will educate and inspire viewers while offering plenty of comedy along the way. Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet, Justin Timberlake, and others will make appearances. Footage of comedy skits from prior SU2C events features Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy, and Matthew McConaughey. Rounding out the star-studded lineup are musical guests, Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, The Who, and more.

What devices can you use to stream Stand Up to Cancer 2023?

You can watch ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Stand Up to Cancer 2023 Trailer