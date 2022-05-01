 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Stanley Tucci’s Italian travel and cuisine exploration continues with “Searching For Italy” Season 2. The actor, writer, and producer is finally resuming his journey, sampling all of the foods and beverages for which the country is known. “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” Season 2 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

This season, Tucci explores the Italian peninsula, food markets, and more. He samples traditional foods in Umbria while trying the distinctive flavors of Venice. In Piedmont, he’s hunting for the rare white truffle. Then, he returns to his hometown, London. He digs deeper into the cuisine and how the food there has been influenced by Italian immigration.

Along the way, Tucci learns about the well-known dishes, their origin stories, and the people who created them years ago. The series gives viewers a greater appreciation for Italian culture and cuisine.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” premiere live on CNN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: CNN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNN + 31 Top Cable Channels

