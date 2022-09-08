 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Star Trek’ Day 2022 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Prepare to boldly go once again Star Trek fans! [Paramount +] is bringing you a full day of activities to celebrate the 56th anniversary of Trek, and it all goes down on Sept. 8. “Star Trek Day” will feature a ton of interviews with Star Trek cast members, behind-the-scenes looks at current Trek shows, contests, live music and much more! There may even be previews for new seasons of shows like “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” You’ll be able to watch it live on YouTube, or on-demand with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Star Trek Day’

About ‘Star Trek Day’

Since the release of the second pilot episode of “The Original Series,” Star Trek has become a global cultural phenomenon. “Star Trek Day” is a celebration of that phenomenon, which has spawned eight live-action TV series, a dozen movies, animated shows, and more.

The “Star Trek Day” festivities will be hosted by Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner in “Star Trek: Lower Decks”) and Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo in “Lower Decks”). Cast interviews will include:

  • Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) from “Star Trek: Picard.”
  • Tawny Newsome, Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman) and Noel Wells (Ensign Tendi) from “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”
  • Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway) and Brett Gray (Dal R’el) from “Star Trek: Prodigy.”
  • Jess Bush (Nurse Chapel), Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Uhura), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga), Christina Chong(Lt. Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Lt. Ortegas), and Rebecca Romijn (Number One/Una Chin-Riley) from the latest hit series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

“Star Trek Day” will also feature a stirring tribute to actress Nichelle Nichols, who passed earlier this year. Other events will include a special behind-the-scenes tour of “Star Trek: Discovery” with actor Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber), a fan cosplay contest hosted by Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), a make-up demonstration where one lucky fan will be transformed into a Star Trek alien, live music and comedy, and a few surprises that you’ll just have to watch to see for yourself!

Can You Stream ‘Star Trek Day’ For Free?

Yes you can! “Star Trek Day” will be streamed live on the Paramount+ YouTube channel for free. If you can’t watch live, you can use promo code REALITY to access a 30-day free trial of Paramount+ to stream it on demand.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Star Trek Day’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

    Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional $3/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

'Star Trek Day' 2021 YouTube Stream

