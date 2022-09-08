How to Watch ‘Star Trek’ Day 2022 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Prepare to boldly go once again Star Trek fans! [Paramount +] is bringing you a full day of activities to celebrate the 56th anniversary of Trek, and it all goes down on Sept. 8. “Star Trek Day” will feature a ton of interviews with Star Trek cast members, behind-the-scenes looks at current Trek shows, contests, live music and much more! There may even be previews for new seasons of shows like “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” You’ll be able to watch it live on YouTube, or on-demand with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Star Trek Day’

About ‘Star Trek Day’

Since the release of the second pilot episode of “The Original Series,” Star Trek has become a global cultural phenomenon. “Star Trek Day” is a celebration of that phenomenon, which has spawned eight live-action TV series, a dozen movies, animated shows, and more.

The “Star Trek Day” festivities will be hosted by Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner in “Star Trek: Lower Decks”) and Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo in “Lower Decks”). Cast interviews will include:

Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) from “Star Trek: Picard.”

Tawny Newsome, Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman) and Noel Wells (Ensign Tendi) from “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway) and Brett Gray (Dal R’el) from “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

Jess Bush (Nurse Chapel), Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Uhura), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga), Christina Chong(Lt. Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Lt. Ortegas), and Rebecca Romijn (Number One/Una Chin-Riley) from the latest hit series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

“Star Trek Day” will also feature a stirring tribute to actress Nichelle Nichols, who passed earlier this year. Other events will include a special behind-the-scenes tour of “Star Trek: Discovery” with actor Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber), a fan cosplay contest hosted by Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), a make-up demonstration where one lucky fan will be transformed into a Star Trek alien, live music and comedy, and a few surprises that you’ll just have to watch to see for yourself!

Can You Stream ‘Star Trek Day’ For Free?

Yes you can! "Star Trek Day" will be streamed live on the Paramount+ YouTube channel for free. If you can't watch live, you can use promo code REALITY to access a 30-day free trial of Paramount+ to stream it on demand.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Star Trek Day’ on Paramount+?

