How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Final Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Admiral Picard is ready to assemble his crew and boldly go one where no one has gone before one last time. The third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” is will premiere Thursday, Feb. 16 on Paramount+. This season will see Picard reunite with the crew of the Enterprise-D (and E) for one last interstellar adventure, as they face a threat that could mean annihilation for the Federation. You can watch Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard” with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: PICARD.

How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Final Season Premiere

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 30-Day Free Trial with Promo Code: PICARD

About ‘Star Trek: Picard’

“Star Trek: Picard” features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Set 20 years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” this series centers on Picard’s adventures as he travels through time, sees his consciousness transferred into an android, and even makes peace with the Federation’s most implacable foe: the Borg.

In Season 3, a mysterious and deadly warship is prowling the Alpha Quadrant, intent on hunting down members of Picard’s old Enterprise crew. To keep his friends safe, the Admiral reassembles them to lead them on one final adventure. Their mission is to put an end to the threat, both for the safety of their own lives and the security of the Federation they’ve spent so much of their existence trying to serve.

Can You Stream ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Final Season Premiere For Free?

If you’re not already a Paramount+ subscriber, yes! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code PICARD. You’ll see the Trial Offer added to your check-out once you add the coupon code.

What Devices Can You Use to ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Final Season Premiere on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. … Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service was previously called CBS All Access. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE