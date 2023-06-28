How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Now That It’s Been Removed from Paramount+

There’s no two ways about it, losing access to your favorite streaming show stinks. “Star Trek: Prodigy” fans found that out this month, as the show was pulled from Paramount+ as part of a wider content purge that started in the third week of June.

There may be more cuts to come on Paramount+, but for “Prodigy” fans the damage is already done. Now it becomes a question of finding episodes of the show that have already been produced, since Paramount+ will no longer be offering its users the chance to watch. Paramount+ does still house other “Star Trek” titles, including all live-action shows to air between the present day and the original 1960s series.

Can You Buy 'Star Trek: Prodigy' on DVD?

Can You Buy 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Digitally?

Could 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Return to Paramount+?

Will 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Stream Anywhere Else?

Is ‘Star Trek: Prodigy” Gone From Paramount+?

As of the date of this writing, “Prodigy” is no longer available to stream on Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime in the United States. It may still linger on the service internationally, but fans outside the U.S. should expect it to disappear sometime in the next few days, if it has not already.

Can You Buy ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ on DVD?

Yes and no. The first 10 episodes of Season 1 were released on DVD and Blu-ray earlier in 2023, and are currently available on Amazon.

Unfortunately, neither episodes 11-20 of Season 1 nor the second season of “Prodigy” were never released on physical media, and it’s unlikely that they will get such a release now that the show has been canceled.

Can You Buy ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Digitally?

Not the entire series, but the entire first season, at any rate. Users can buy all episodes of Season 1 of “Prodigy” on Prime Video for $17.99, or they can pick and choose which episodes they want to own at $1.99 each. Season 2 is not yet available to purchase on Prime Video, but the odds of it being released there are much better than the odds of seeing it sent to DVD.

Could ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Return to Paramount+?

Never say never, but it’s incredibly unlikely. Shows are removed from streaming platforms when the number of viewers watching them no longer justifies the maintenance and upkeep that media companies must pay in order to keep them available. Unless a large groundswell of support arises for “Star Trek: Prodigy,” fans shouldn’t expect to see it back on Paramount+.

Will ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Stream Anywhere Else?

This one is the most difficult question to answer. Paramount has promised to shop its canceled titles around to other streamers and TV broadcasters, so there’s an outside chance “Star Trek: Prodigy” is picked up by Cartoon Network or another kid-friendly outlet. But there’s a much better probability that episodes of the show end up on Paramount’s free streaming service Pluto TV, which already has a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel dedicated to the “Trek” franchise.