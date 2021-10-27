How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Star Trek: Prodigy makes its debut this week, delivering a CG-animated spin-off of Star Trek for younger audiences. The first one-hour episode premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 28. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Premiere

About ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

Star Trek: Prodigy follows six young aliens trying to navigate an unfamiliar galaxy. They set out on a journey to discover better lives for themselves, but they know nothing about their new environment and ship. As they find ways to work together and become acquainted with the galaxy, they also learn about Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew as a holographic Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok.

The series is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, directed by Ben Hibon, executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Kevin Hageman, and Dan Hageman, and co-executive produced by Ben Hibon and Aaron Baiers.

On What Devices Can You Stream The ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Premiere?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV