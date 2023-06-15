How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Captain Pike, Mr. Spock, Nurse Chapel and the rest of the Enterprise crew are preparing to beam onto Paramount+ for a new season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on Thursday, June 15. The show follows the crew of the NCC-1701 before James T. Kirk settles into the captain’s chair, through a set of galactic adventures that brings out the best in each of the ship’s crew. You can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus . You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere

In Season 2 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any “Star Trek” series.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga. Season 2 also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Can you watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 on Paramount Plus.

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Paramount Plus will be airing ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere on Thursday, June 15, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, June 15, 2023

: Thursday, June 15, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, June 22, 2023

: Thursday, June 22, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, June 29, 2023

: Thursday, June 29, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, July 6, 2023

: Thursday, July 6, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, July 13, 2023

: Thursday, July 13, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, July 20, 2023

: Thursday, July 20, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, July 27, 2023

: Thursday, July 27, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, August 3, 2023

: Thursday, August 3, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, August 10, 2023

: Thursday, August 10, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Can you watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer