How to Watch Star Wars Shows, Movies on May 4, Star Wars Day on Disney+ and Live Streaming Services
May the Fourth be with you! As Jedi and Sith across the world celebrate what has lovingly come to be known as “Star Wars Day,” Disney+ is commemorating the occasion with a couple of new streaming releases from the Star Wars franchise.
The first of these releases is a new title for younger viewers called “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.” Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.
The second Star Wars title coming to Disney+ on May 4 is a new season of “Star Wars: Visions. “Following on the Emmy Award-nominated success of the first season, the newest iteration will continue to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.
In addition to these titles, Disney+ has also released a trailer for its newest live action series “Ahsoka.” That show won’t be ready for “Star Wars Day,” but it is set to be released this August. Fans of the animated series “Rebels” will see quite a few familiar faces in the teaser.
Watch the Trailer for “Ahsoka”
If you want to commemorate this momentous day by marathoning the original trilogy, or if you’re a completist who wants to start watching all movies and TV shows in the franchise in chronological order, there’s just one destination in the galaxy for all your on-demand Star Wars viewing needs: Disney+. Check out a full list of Star Wars titles on the service below!
Which Live-Action Star Wars Movies Are on Disney+?
Original Trilogy
-
Star WarsMay 25, 1977
Princess Leia is captured and held hostage by the evil Imperial forces in their effort to take over the galactic Empire. Venturesome Luke Skywalker and dashing captain Han Solo team together with the loveable robot duo R2-D2 and C-3PO to rescue the beautiful princess and restore peace and justice in the Empire.
-
The Empire Strikes BackMay 20, 1980
The epic saga continues as Luke Skywalker, in hopes of defeating the evil Galactic Empire, learns the ways of the Jedi from aging master Yoda. But Darth Vader is more determined than ever to capture Luke. Meanwhile, rebel leader Princess Leia, cocky Han Solo, Chewbacca, and droids C-3PO and R2-D2 are thrown into various stages of capture, betrayal and despair.
-
Return of the JediMay 25, 1983
Luke Skywalker leads a mission to rescue his friend Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, while the Emperor seeks to destroy the Rebellion once and for all with a second dreaded Death Star.
Prequel Trilogy
-
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom MenaceMay 19, 1999
Anakin Skywalker, a young slave strong with the Force, is discovered on Tatooine. Meanwhile, the evil Sith have returned, enacting their plot for revenge against the Jedi.
-
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesMay 15, 2002
Following an assassination attempt on Senator Padmé Amidala, Jedi Knights Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi investigate a mysterious plot that could change the galaxy forever.
-
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the SithMay 17, 2005
The evil Darth Sidious enacts his final plan for unlimited power — and the heroic Jedi Anakin Skywalker must choose a side.
Sequel Trilogy
-
Star Wars: The Force AwakensDecember 15, 2015
Thirty years after defeating the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and his army of Stormtroopers.
-
Star Wars: The Last JediDecember 13, 2017
Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.
-
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerDecember 18, 2019
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once again as the journey of Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle begins.
Extended Universe Movies
-
The Ewok AdventureFebruary 6, 1985
The Towani family civilian shuttlecraft crashes on the forest moon of Endor. The four Towani’s are separated. Jermitt and Catarine, the mother and father are captured by the giant Gorax, and Mace and Cindel, the son and daughter, are missing when they are captured. The next day, the Ewok Deej is looking for his two sons when they find Cindel all alone in the shuttle (Mace and Cindel were looking for the transmitter to send a distress call), when Mace appears with his emergency blaster. Eventually, the four-year old Cindel is able to convince the teenage Mace that the Ewoks are nice. Then, the Ewoks and the Towani’s go on an adventure to find the elder Towanis.
-
Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryDecember 14, 2016
A rogue band of resistance fighters unite for a mission to steal the Death Star plans and bring a new hope to the galaxy.
-
Solo: A Star Wars StoryMay 15, 2018
Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.
Which Live-Action Star Wars Shows and Specials Are on Disney+?
-
Star Wars: AndorSeptember 21, 2022
The tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
-
The Book of Boba FettDecember 29, 2021
Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand must navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
-
The MandalorianNovember 12, 2019
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.
-
Obi-Wan KenobiMay 26, 2022
During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, embarks on a crucial mission to confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.
-
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's ReturnSeptember 8, 2022
A new documentary that showcases the making of the epic limited series. Features never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and visits to the creature shop and props department.
Which Animated Star Wars Shows and Movies Are on Disney+?
-
Star Wars: The Bad BatchMay 4, 2021
The ‘Bad Batch’ of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.
-
Star Wars: Clone WarsNovember 7, 2003
This Emmy Award-winning series recounts the events and battles of the Galactic Republic’s last major war - the Clone Wars. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi leads an assault on the planet Muunilinst, home of the Intergalactic Banking Clan; his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, is appointed by Supreme Chancellor Palpatine to lead the Republic’s space forces. Meanwhile, Separatist leader and Sith Lord Count Dooku takes in Force-sensitive gladiator Asajj Ventress as his Sith apprentice, and tasks her with eliminating Skywalker.
-
Star Wars: The Clone WarsOctober 3, 2008
Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and other Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.
-
Star Wars: The Clone WarsAugust 5, 2008
As the Clone Wars sweep through the galaxy, the heroic Jedi Knights struggle to maintain order and restore peace. More and more systems are falling prey to the forces of the dark side as the Galactic Republic slips further and further under the sway of the Separatists and their never-ending droid army. Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan learner Ahsoka Tano find themselves on a mission with far-reaching consequences, one that brings them face-to-face with crime lord Jabba the Hutt. But Count Dooku and his sinister agents, including the nefarious Asajj Ventress, will stop at nothing to ensure that Anakin and Ahsoka fail at their quest. Meanwhile, on the front lines of the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Master Yoda lead the massive clone army in a valiant effort to resist the forces of the dark side…
-
Star Wars: DroidsSeptember 7, 1985
An animated television series that features the exploits of R2-D2 and C-3PO. The series takes place between the events depicted in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.
-
-
Star Wars RebelsOctober 13, 2014
Set between the events of Star Wars: Episodes III and IV, the story unfolds during a dark time when the evil Galactic Empire is tightening its grip of power on the galaxy. Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet and are ruining the lives of its people. The motley but clever crew of the starship Ghost — cowboy Jedi Kanan, ace pilot Hera, street-smart teenager Ezra, the “muscle” Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine, and cantankerous old astromech droid Chopper — is among a select few who are brave enough to stand against the Empire. Together, they will face threatening new villains, encounter colorful adversaries, embark on thrilling adventures, and become heroes with the power to ignite a rebellion.
-
Star Wars ResistanceOctober 7, 2018
Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot for the Resistance, is tasked with a top secret mission to investigate the First Order, a growing threat in the galaxy.
-
Star Wars: Tales of the JediOctober 26, 2022
Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi from the prequel era – Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.
-
Star Wars: VisionsSeptember 22, 2021
This anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrates the myth of Star Wars through unique cultural lenses.
-
Star Wars: Young Jedi AdventuresMay 4, 2023
Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, follow Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Will Any Live TV Streaming Services Have Star Wars Content on May 4?
Yes! If you’re a Sling TV subscriber, you can watch Star Wars titles and content inspired by the franchise all day long. Don’t forget, new Sling subscribers receive HALF OFF their first month's base service (Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or Sling Orange & Sling Blue).
Sling will offer live via TBS and on-demand to Sling Orange and Sling Blue users. Sling’s full “Star Wars Day” lineup includes:
Star Wars Movies On Demand (TBS, Sling Blue & Sling Orange)
- “Episode IV: A New Hope”
- “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”
- “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”
- “Episode I: The Phantom Menace”
- “Episode II: Attack of the Clones”
- Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- “Episode VII: The Force Awakens”
- “Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”
- “Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”
- “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Star Wars Inspired Content (FXX, Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra)
- “The Simpsons” (Star Wars-themed episodes)
- “Family Guy” (Star Wars-themed episodes)
Disney Junior (Sling Orange + Kids Extra)
- “Young Jedi Adventures” premiere
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.