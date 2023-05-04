How to Watch Star Wars Shows, Movies on May 4, Star Wars Day on Disney+ and Live Streaming Services

May the Fourth be with you! As Jedi and Sith across the world celebrate what has lovingly come to be known as “Star Wars Day,” Disney+ is commemorating the occasion with a couple of new streaming releases from the Star Wars franchise.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

The first of these releases is a new title for younger viewers called “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.” Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

The second Star Wars title coming to Disney+ on May 4 is a new season of “Star Wars: Visions. “Following on the Emmy Award-nominated success of the first season, the newest iteration will continue to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

In addition to these titles, Disney+ has also released a trailer for its newest live action series “Ahsoka.” That show won’t be ready for “Star Wars Day,” but it is set to be released this August. Fans of the animated series “Rebels” will see quite a few familiar faces in the teaser.

Watch the Trailer for “Ahsoka”

If you want to commemorate this momentous day by marathoning the original trilogy, or if you’re a completist who wants to start watching all movies and TV shows in the franchise in chronological order, there’s just one destination in the galaxy for all your on-demand Star Wars viewing needs: Disney+. Check out a full list of Star Wars titles on the service below!

Which Live-Action Star Wars Movies Are on Disney+?

Original Trilogy

Star Wars May 25, 1977 Princess Leia is captured and held hostage by the evil Imperial forces in their effort to take over the galactic Empire. Venturesome Luke Skywalker and dashing captain Han Solo team together with the loveable robot duo R2-D2 and C-3PO to rescue the beautiful princess and restore peace and justice in the Empire.

The Empire Strikes Back May 20, 1980 The epic saga continues as Luke Skywalker, in hopes of defeating the evil Galactic Empire, learns the ways of the Jedi from aging master Yoda. But Darth Vader is more determined than ever to capture Luke. Meanwhile, rebel leader Princess Leia, cocky Han Solo, Chewbacca, and droids C-3PO and R2-D2 are thrown into various stages of capture, betrayal and despair.

Return of the Jedi May 25, 1983 Luke Skywalker leads a mission to rescue his friend Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, while the Emperor seeks to destroy the Rebellion once and for all with a second dreaded Death Star.

Prequel Trilogy

Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars: The Force Awakens December 15, 2015 Thirty years after defeating the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and his army of Stormtroopers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi December 13, 2017 Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker December 18, 2019 The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once again as the journey of Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle begins.

Extended Universe Movies

The Ewok Adventure February 6, 1985 The Towani family civilian shuttlecraft crashes on the forest moon of Endor. The four Towani’s are separated. Jermitt and Catarine, the mother and father are captured by the giant Gorax, and Mace and Cindel, the son and daughter, are missing when they are captured. The next day, the Ewok Deej is looking for his two sons when they find Cindel all alone in the shuttle (Mace and Cindel were looking for the transmitter to send a distress call), when Mace appears with his emergency blaster. Eventually, the four-year old Cindel is able to convince the teenage Mace that the Ewoks are nice. Then, the Ewoks and the Towani’s go on an adventure to find the elder Towanis.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story December 14, 2016 A rogue band of resistance fighters unite for a mission to steal the Death Star plans and bring a new hope to the galaxy.

Solo: A Star Wars Story May 15, 2018 Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.

Which Live-Action Star Wars Shows and Specials Are on Disney+?

Star Wars: Andor September 21, 2022 The tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The Book of Boba Fett December 29, 2021 Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand must navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Mandalorian November 12, 2019 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

Obi-Wan Kenobi May 26, 2022 During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, embarks on a crucial mission to confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return September 8, 2022 A new documentary that showcases the making of the epic limited series. Features never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and visits to the creature shop and props department.

Which Animated Star Wars Shows and Movies Are on Disney+?

Will Any Live TV Streaming Services Have Star Wars Content on May 4?

Yes! If you’re a Sling TV subscriber, you can watch Star Wars titles and content inspired by the franchise all day long. Don’t forget, new Sling subscribers receive HALF OFF their first month's base service (Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or Sling Orange & Sling Blue).

Sling will offer live via TBS and on-demand to Sling Orange and Sling Blue users. Sling’s full “Star Wars Day” lineup includes:

Star Wars Movies On Demand (TBS, Sling Blue & Sling Orange)

“Episode IV: A New Hope”

“Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”

“Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”

“Episode I: The Phantom Menace”

“Episode II: Attack of the Clones” Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“Episode VII: The Force Awakens”

“Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”

“Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Star Wars Inspired Content (FXX, Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra)

“The Simpsons” (Star Wars-themed episodes)

“Family Guy” (Star Wars-themed episodes)

Disney Junior (Sling Orange + Kids Extra)