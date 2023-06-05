How to Watch ‘Stars on Mars’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“Stars on Mars” is the newest, and perhaps wackiest reality TV series ever to hit Fox . The series will premiere on Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET, and it offers a truly out-of-this-world premise. Hosted by William Shatner, this series takes 12 celebrities away from their cushy lives and send them to Mars… or at any rate, a set that really looks like Mars. Will they be able to band together, accomplish their tasks and survive? You can watch Stars on Mars: Season 1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About ‘Stars on Mars’ Series Premiere

This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn - or maybe just their stellar social skills - to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.”

The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. Stars on Mars will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”

Participants include:

Former Professional Road-Racing Cyclist and Investor Lance Armstrong

Comedian, Actress, and Writer Natasha Leggero

Former Super Bowl Champion, Community Advocate, and Entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch

Widely known Comedic Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Olympic Figure Skater and TV Personality Adam Rippon

Professional Wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic Medalist, and Actress Ronda Rousey Television Personality and Restaurateur Tom Schwartz

Sports Analyst and Professional Football Player Richard Sherman

Multi-Platinum-Certified POP & R&B Disruptor, Singer, Songwriter, and Dancer Tinashe

Television Personality, Actress, and Author Porsha Williams Guobadia

Entrepreneur and Artist Tallulah Willis

SAG Award-Winning Actress and Producer Ariel Winter

