How to Watch ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’ Live for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

In anticipation of the 94th Oscars airing on March 27, Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special. “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” airs Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream the special live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’

The special will feature a cast with well-known guest stars including Kevin Bacon, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana DeBose, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley and John Stamos. The performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

How to Stream ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’ on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check out a preview for "Step Into..."

