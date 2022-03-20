How to Watch ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’ Live for Free Without Cable

In anticipation of the 94th Oscars airing on March 27, Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special. “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” airs Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream the special live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’

When: Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough’

The special will feature a cast with well-known guest stars including Kevin Bacon, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana DeBose, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley and John Stamos. The performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

