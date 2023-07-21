 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Stephen “Steph” Curry has been one of the NBA’s top superstars for more than a decade. Drafted in 2009 by the Golden State Warriors, Curry has grown into one of the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history. Fans can learn more about his life on and off the court in “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” the new documentary premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch 'Stephen Curry: Underrated'

About 'Stephen Curry: Underrated'

Fans might think they know everything there is to know about one of the best distance shooters to ever pick up a basketball. But there’s so much more to learn, a life whose surface has barely been scratched, and a player that may still have a legitimate claim to being underrated, despite the accolades that he’s acquired through the years.

The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary - blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews - documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

Can you watch 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Stephen Curry: Underrated'?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Stephen Curry: Underrated' Trailer

