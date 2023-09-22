How to Watch ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Bound by chronic insomnia, best friends Danny and Lisa have created their own weird world in the late hours when things are at their weirdest. During the day, though, they live in a world apart. The almost-romantic comedy series “Still Up” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday, Sept. 22, where, across eight episodes, the duo will navigate secrets, surprises, and not sleeping together— or sleeping at all, for that matter. You can watch Still Up: Season 1 with a 60-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere

Co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, “Still Up” is described as “an almost romatntic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs.” Craig Roberts (“Submarine”) and Antonia Thomas (“Misfits”) lead the cast as Danny and Lisa, best friends bounded by insomnia who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. As they stay connected to each other late into the night every day, the pair find their way through their weird worlds together and apart as they uncover surprises and their relationship deepens.

Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher make up the ensemble cast of the British comedy series.

‘Still Up’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of “Still Up” on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by a weekly episode release every Friday through Oct. 27.

-Episode 1: Friday, Sept. 22

-Episode 2: Friday, Sept. 22

-Episode 3: Friday, Sept. 22

-Episode 4: Friday, Sept. 29

-Episode 5: Friday, Oct. 6

-Episode 6: Friday, Oct. 13

-Episode 7: Friday, Oct. 20

-Episode 8: Friday, Oct. 27

