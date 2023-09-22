 Skip to Content
Still Up Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Bound by chronic insomnia, best friends Danny and Lisa have created their own weird world in the late hours when things are at their weirdest. During the day, though, they live in a world apart. The almost-romantic comedy series “Still Up” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday, Sept. 22, where, across eight episodes, the duo will navigate secrets, surprises, and not sleeping together— or sleeping at all, for that matter. You can watch Still Up: Season 1 with a 60-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere

About ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere

Co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, “Still Up” is described as “an almost romatntic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs.” Craig Roberts (“Submarine”) and Antonia Thomas (“Misfits”) lead the cast as Danny and Lisa, best friends bounded by insomnia who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. As they stay connected to each other late into the night every day, the pair find their way through their weird worlds together and apart as they uncover surprises and their relationship deepens.

Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher make up the ensemble cast of the British comedy series.

Can you watch ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 60-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Still Up: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

‘Still Up’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of “Still Up” on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by a weekly episode release every Friday through Oct. 27.

-Episode 1: Friday, Sept. 22
-Episode 2: Friday, Sept. 22
-Episode 3: Friday, Sept. 22
-Episode 4: Friday, Sept. 29
-Episode 5: Friday, Oct. 6
-Episode 6: Friday, Oct. 13
-Episode 7: Friday, Oct. 20
-Episode 8: Friday, Oct. 27

Can you watch ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Still Up: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Still Up’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Still Up: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Still Up’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Still Up: Season 1

    September 22, 2023

    Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens.

  • 60-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    60-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com

    Get a 2-Month FREE trial if you sign up before Sept. 30

