Strange Planet Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Layne Gibbons

Nathan W. Pyle’s webcomic “Strange Planet” is finally getting its place on streaming devices. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Apple TV+ is debuting a comedic science-fiction animated series based on the comic. With a 10-episode lineup, the series focuses on the complexities and ironies of life. The first three episodes of this other-worldly show will be released on Aug. 9 with the rest of the season rolling out on Wednesdays through September. You can watch Strange Planet: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere

About ‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere

“Strange Planet” became a sensation on social media for the small blue beings’ hilarious perception of the world around them. It’s a refreshing and honest take on social conventions and traditions as a human. Living in a world of soft pinks and purples, these TV series will parallel the comics series.

Co-producer, Dan Harmon, has been a part of projects like “Rick and Morty” and “Community.” Along with the show’s co-creators, “Strange Planet” has a lineup of talented voice actors voicing the beloved blue beings. Lori Tan Chinn (“Joy Ride”), Tunde Adebimpe (“Marriage Story”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Andy Ruffin Show”), and Danny Pudi (“Community”).

With 10 episodes to its name, “Strange Planet” will release one episode a week until its finale on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Can you watch ‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Strange Planet: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

Episode 1: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Episode 2: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Episode 3: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Episode 4: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
Episode 5: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Episode 6: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
Episode 7: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
Episode 8: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
Episode 9: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023
Episode 10: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

Can you watch ‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Strange Planet: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Strange Planet: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Strange Planet’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Strange Planet: Season 1

    August 8, 2023

    A hilariously perceptive look at an alien world not unlike our own.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com
