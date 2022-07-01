How To Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Stranger Things” fans, the wait is finally over. Because Season 4 was split into two volumes with different release dates, the first seven episodes dropped on May 27, now, about a month later, the series finally returns to Netflix to wrap up the season with episodes 8 and 9 debuting on Friday, July 1. You can watch “Stranger Things” Season 4 volume 2 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 volume 2

When: Friday, July 1

Friday, July 1 Where: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Stranger Things’

The first seven episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 4 took viewers on a thrilling adventure with characters split up in four different places dealing with their own challenges. Here’s a quick recap of where everyone was in volume 1.

Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) left California and traveled to Russia to rescue Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was last seen training in hopes of getting her powers back with the help of Papa (Matthew Modine).

Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) all left California in pursuit of Eleven. Back in Hawkins, the crew was last seen navigating the Upside Down and taking on Vecna. Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) all worked together to try to decipher the mysteries of the Upside Down and Vecna.

Volume 2 includes two lengthy episodes.

“Chapter Eight: Papa” (1 hour and 25 minutes)

“Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” (2 hours and 30 minutes)

“Stranger Things” will officially come to an end with Season 5. In February 2022, brothers Ross and Matt Duffer revealed, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things.’ At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

Does Netflix Offer a Free Trial?

Netflix does not offer a free trial, so you will have to sign up for a paid subscription for the streaming service to watch “Stranger Things.” A Netflix subscription starts at $9.99 per month and gives you access to a wide selection of titles.

On What Devices Can You Stream ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

