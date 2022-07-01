 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix Stranger Things

How To Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Stranger Things” fans, the wait is finally over. Because Season 4 was split into two volumes with different release dates, the first seven episodes dropped on May 27, now, about a month later, the series finally returns to Netflix to wrap up the season with episodes 8 and 9 debuting on Friday, July 1. You can watch “Stranger Things” Season 4 volume 2 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 volume 2

About ‘Stranger Things’

The first seven episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 4 took viewers on a thrilling adventure with characters split up in four different places dealing with their own challenges. Here’s a quick recap of where everyone was in volume 1.

Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) left California and traveled to Russia to rescue Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was last seen training in hopes of getting her powers back with the help of Papa (Matthew Modine).

Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) all left California in pursuit of Eleven. Back in Hawkins, the crew was last seen navigating the Upside Down and taking on Vecna. Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) all worked together to try to decipher the mysteries of the Upside Down and Vecna.

Volume 2 includes two lengthy episodes.

  • “Chapter Eight: Papa” (1 hour and 25 minutes)
  • “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” (2 hours and 30 minutes)

Stranger Things

July 15, 2016

When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

“Stranger Things” will officially come to an end with Season 5. In February 2022, brothers Ross and Matt Duffer revealed, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things.’ At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

Does Netflix Offer a Free Trial?

Netflix does not offer a free trial, so you will have to sign up for a paid subscription for the streaming service to watch “Stranger Things.” A Netflix subscription starts at $9.99 per month and gives you access to a wide selection of titles.

On What Devices Can You Stream ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    netflix.com

    Netflix

    Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

    Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

    Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

    Sign Up
    $9.99+ / month
    netflix.com

Watch a Preview of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.