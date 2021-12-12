How to Watch ‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
All will be revealed in the “Succession” Season 3 finale airing on HBO on Sunday, December 12, at 9 PM ET and stream on HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale
- When: Sunday, December 12, at 9 PM ET
*Where: HBO and HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
2. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream “King Richard” and “8 Bit Christmas.”
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About ‘Succession’
While episode 8 had the Roys in Italy for Caroline’s wedding, there wasn’t a lot of “amóre” in the air. By the end, Kendall’s state is unclear, and Roman makes a pretty awkward mistake.
The finale episode is titled “All the Bells Say,” taking inspiration from Dream Song 29. According to the synopsis, “Upon learning Matsson has his own vision for the future GoJo-Waystar relationship, Shiv and Roman team up to manage the potential fallout as Logan quietly considers his options. Later, the siblings’ ‘intervention’ prompts Connor to remind them of his position in the family, while Greg continues his attempts to climb the dating ladder with a contessa.”
Succession
The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.