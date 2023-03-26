How to Watch ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The most dysfunctional wealthy family since the Bluths are returning to TV this week. “Succession” will debut its fourth and final season on Sunday, March 26 on HBO Max . The series focuses on the Roy family, whose patriarch owns a highly successful media conglomerate. When his health causes him to consider who will take over the business when he steps away, the infighting begins. Who will finally emerge on top? You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. Matsson has been billed as a visionary in the field, but as in all business deals the potential lurks for the new owner to simply strip the company and sell it for parts instead.

The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A predictable but desperate power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The first three seasons of “Succession” have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season 3, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

