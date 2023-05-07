How to Watch ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
This weekend, Bravo brings viewers a fresh take on the “Summer House” fans have come to know and love. The latest spin-off, “Summer House: Martha's Vineyard” celebrates Black excellence and introduces a whole new cast, location, and so much more. There’s a whole lot in store for the inaugural season of the network’s latest unscripted show, and you don’t want to miss a moment of it. The series debuts on Bravo on Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 and Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere
On “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” a whole crew of new faces are heading on an exciting vacation, which is also an incredible cultural experience. They’re welcoming all that Martha’s Vineyard, an island off of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has to offer. During their summer vacation, the group mingles, enjoys fancy dinners, and soaks up the sun together. This location, in particular, is especially meaningful due to its roots in Black culture. For many years, this was the place Black couples and families went to vacation and buy properties.
As with any Bravo show, there is bound to be drama as they work out their own personal issues and learn to get along with one another. Get ready for lots of tears and laughter, friendships and feuds, and everything in between.
Viewers will have the chance to get to know the stars of the show very well throughout the season, but here’s everyone joining in the fun.
- Nick Arrington
- Jasmine Ellis Cooper
- Silas Cooper
- Jordan Emanuel
- Bria Fleming
- Shanice Henderson
- Amir Lancaster
- Jason Like
- Preston Mitchum
- Summer Marie Thomas
- Alex Tyree
Can you watch ‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere Schedule
New episodes of “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” air Sundays on Bravo.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere Trailer
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1May 7, 2023
Follow a group of friends as they vacation in the historical Oak Bluffs area of Martha’s Vineyard, one of the most picturesque destinations in New England. From yacht parties to electrifying romance, both fun and drama are on the docket for these young professionals and entrepreneurs during their island getaway.
Bravo
Bravo is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.