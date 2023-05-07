How to Watch ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere

On “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” a whole crew of new faces are heading on an exciting vacation, which is also an incredible cultural experience. They’re welcoming all that Martha’s Vineyard, an island off of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has to offer. During their summer vacation, the group mingles, enjoys fancy dinners, and soaks up the sun together. This location, in particular, is especially meaningful due to its roots in Black culture. For many years, this was the place Black couples and families went to vacation and buy properties.

As with any Bravo show, there is bound to be drama as they work out their own personal issues and learn to get along with one another. Get ready for lots of tears and laughter, friendships and feuds, and everything in between.

Viewers will have the chance to get to know the stars of the show very well throughout the season, but here’s everyone joining in the fun.

Nick Arrington

Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Silas Cooper

Jordan Emanuel

Bria Fleming

Shanice Henderson
Amir Lancaster

Jason Like

Preston Mitchum

Summer Marie Thomas

Alex Tyree

Can you watch ‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere Schedule

New episodes of “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” air Sundays on Bravo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ Series Premiere Trailer