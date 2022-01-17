How to Watch ‘Summer House’ Season 6 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After a quarantine version of “Summer House” premiered in 2021, the show is finally getting back to its original structure. This season, the crew will work hard in New York City during the week. Then, on the weekends, they’ll escape to their summer home in Montauk. The “Summer House” season 6 premiere premieres on Bravo on Monday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Summer House’ Season 6 Premiere

When: Monday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

TV: Bravo

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Summer House’

Bravo announced that Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson are all returning for season 6 of the show. Hannah Berner is pursuing her comedy career and will not be back on the Bravo reality series.

New faces include Mya Allen (Paige’s friend), Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver, who you might recognize from “Winter House.” Fellow Bravo stars, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover of “Southern Charm” will also be a part of the action this season. Austen will make several appearances as Ciara explores their past relationship. Meanwhile, Craig might be interested in taking one of his friendships to the next level.

This season, Amanda and Kyle’s relationship will be put to the test amid wedding planning, personal drama, professional issues, and much more. Will they make it to the altar on good terms? Plus, as expected, this season will feature friendships, feuds, and flourishing romances.

How to Stream the ‘Summer House’ Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the “Summer House” season 6 premiere live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.