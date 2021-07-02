 Skip to Content
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Hulu

How to Watch ‘Summer of Soul’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Derek Walborn

Summer of Soul, the debut film from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (from The Legendary Roots Crew), is premiering on Hulu the same day it releases in theaters and can be viewed by subscribers for no additional charge. It opens in theaters the same day it hits Hulu, on Friday, July 2. You can watch Summer of Soul with a Hulu subscription.

How to Watch Summer of Soul Online For Free

Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. A powerful and transporting documentary - part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion, “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history and the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past, and present.

The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach, and more. Summer of Soul premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

How Much Does Hulu Cost?

A subscription to Hulu is available for $5.99 / month, or $59.99 / year ($5.00 / month).

Does Summer of Soul Cost Extra to Stream on Hulu?

“Summer of Soul” is included in your Hulu subscription without an additional fee.

On What Devices Can I Stream Summer of Soul?

You can stream “Summer of Soul” on all devices that Hulu is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can You Stream Summer of Soul?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Hulu, you can continue to stream the movie as often as you would like.

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

July 2, 2021

During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.

"Summer of Soul" Official Trailer

