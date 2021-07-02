How to Watch ‘Summer of Soul’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Summer of Soul, the debut film from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (from The Legendary Roots Crew), is premiering on Hulu the same day it releases in theaters and can be viewed by subscribers for no additional charge. It opens in theaters the same day it hits Hulu, on Friday, July 2. You can watch Summer of Soul with a Hulu subscription.

How to Watch Summer of Soul Online For Free

When: Available Friday, July 2

Where: Hulu

Stream: Watch with a 30-day free trial of Hulu.

Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. A powerful and transporting documentary - part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion, “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history and the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past, and present.

The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach, and more. Summer of Soul premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

How Much Does Hulu Cost?

A subscription to Hulu is available for $5.99 / month, or $59.99 / year ($5.00 / month).

Does Summer of Soul Cost Extra to Stream on Hulu?

“Summer of Soul” is included in your Hulu subscription without an additional fee.

On What Devices Can I Stream Summer of Soul?

You can stream “Summer of Soul” on all devices that Hulu is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can You Stream Summer of Soul?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Hulu, you can continue to stream the movie as often as you would like.

