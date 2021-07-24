 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock NBC

How to Watch Suni Lee at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Free

Ben Bowman

If you don’t know Suni Lee now, you will after the Summer Olympics. The 18-year-old gymnastics phenom is expected to be a gold medal contender in several events. Lee is expected to be in the hunt for the uneven bars gold medal, and her performance at trials showed she has true potential for an all-around medal, too.

How to Watch Sunisa Lee at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, July 25-Tuesday, August 3
TV: Peacock and/or NBC
Stream: Watch with Peacock and/or 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Lee’s performance in the qualifying round will determine which events await her in the future, so some events in this schedule may not apply.

If you want to watch Suni Lee compete, you’ll need to choose whether you want to watch her live or on replay.

If you want to watch her events live, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and you’ll have to wake up early. Some of her events will take place as early as 4 a.m. EST. Peacock no longer offers a free trial, so you will need to buy a subscription to see Lee compete live.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, Lee will feature prominently in NBC’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Suni Lee Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Sunday, July 25 Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Sunday, July 25 Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition Replay 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Gymnastics Team Final LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Tuesday, July 27 Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final Replay 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 Women’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Thursday, July 29 Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Replay 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Women’s Vault and Uneven Bars Finals LIVE 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Sunday, August 1 Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final Replay 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final Replay 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Monday, August 2 Women’s Floor Exercise LIVE 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Monday, August 2 Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final Replay 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, August 3 Women’s Balance Beam LIVE 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Tuesday, August 3 Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final Replay 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NBC replays of Simone Biles’ events on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.