How to Watch Suni Lee at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Free
If you don’t know Suni Lee now, you will after the Summer Olympics. The 18-year-old gymnastics phenom is expected to be a gold medal contender in several events. Lee is expected to be in the hunt for the uneven bars gold medal, and her performance at trials showed she has true potential for an all-around medal, too.
How to Watch Sunisa Lee at the Tokyo Olympics
When: Sunday, July 25-Tuesday, August 3
TV: Peacock and/or NBC
Stream: Watch with Peacock and/or 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Lee’s performance in the qualifying round will determine which events await her in the future, so some events in this schedule may not apply.
If you want to watch Suni Lee compete, you’ll need to choose whether you want to watch her live or on replay.
If you want to watch her events live, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and you’ll have to wake up early. Some of her events will take place as early as 4 a.m. EST. Peacock no longer offers a free trial, so you will need to buy a subscription to see Lee compete live.
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, Lee will feature prominently in NBC’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
Suni Lee Olympics TV Schedule
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Sunday, July 25
|Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying
|LIVE
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Sunday, July 25
|Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
|Replay
|7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
|LIVE
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Tuesday, July 27
|Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Thursday, July 29
|Women’s Gymnastics All-Around
|LIVE
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Thursday, July 29
|Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Sunday, August 1
|Women’s Vault and Uneven Bars Finals
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Sunday, August 1
|Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final
|Replay
|9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Sunday, August 1
|Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final
|Replay
|11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Monday, August 2
|Women’s Floor Exercise
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Monday, August 2
|Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, August 3
|Women’s Balance Beam
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Tuesday, August 3
|Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NBC replays of Simone Biles’ events on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
