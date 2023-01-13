How to Watch ‘Super League: The War For Football’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

On paper, it seemed like a great idea; take the best football clubs in Europe and build a new “super league” around them. Who says “No” to that? Well, apparently, pretty much everybody. In the new docuseries “Super League: The War for Football” — premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 13 — the past, present, and future of European football collide when plans for a breakaway league emerge, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend — or upend — the traditions of the sport. You can watch Super League: The War For Football with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'Super League: The War For Football' Premiere

For the uninitiated, the European Super League was a devised soccer league made up of the top clubs across Europe. The proposed members would have consisted of twelve total clubs: six Premier League clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur), three LaLiga clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid), and three Serie A teams (Juventus, Inter Milan, and A.C. Milan) with future plans to add more elite clubs. After a global uproar, the idea was ultimately shelved, and the leagues remained intact.

Super League: The War For Football provides unprecedented access to league presidents, club owners, and the architects behind the European Super League, the docuseries brings fans the yet-untold story of how and why this idea was hatched and the battle plans that were formed to fight it.

