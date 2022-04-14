 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Superstar: Patrick Swayze’ Premiere for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

“Superstar: Patrick Swayze” explores the life of the American heartthrob from his upbringing in his mother’s ballet company to his path to stardom in movies like “Road House,” “Point Break,” and “Dirty Dancing.” The episode will air on ABC on Thursday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Superstar: Patrick Swayze’

The latest edition of ABC’s “Superstar” series will also be available to stream the next day (Friday, April 15) on Hulu.

About ‘Superstar: Patrick Swayze’

Interviews with Demi Moore, Liam Neeson, Lea Thompson, and C. Thomas Howell along with old clips will provide insight into Swayze’s “courageous spirit, his many talents and the cancer diagnosis that tragically ended his life at the age of 57,” said ABC News.

How to Stream ‘Superstar: Patrick Swayze’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. #NUMBER of these providers allow you to watch “Superstar: Patrick Swayze” on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch this preview of 'Superstar: Patrick Swayze':

