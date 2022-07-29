How to Watch ‘Surface’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

What do you do when you don’t know your own secrets? “Surface,” the new mystery thriller from Apple TV+, follows a woman searching for answers after suffering from a traumatic head injury. Helped by friends and family, she begins piecing her life back together only to discover there’s a terrible truth hiding just beneath the surface. Dive into the mystery on Friday, July 29 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Surface’

About ‘Surface’

Suffering from amnesia due to head trauma, Sophia awakens to learn that her injuries were caused by attempted suicide. Her friends and family support her as she struggles to regain her memories and learn why she tried to take her own life. Soon, inconsistencies and echoes from her past suggest what she has been told isn’t the truth at all. Now, Sophie must figure out who may have been behind her failed murder, or if her injury has compromised more than her memory.

The brainchild of Veronica West of “High Fidelity” fame, “Surface” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Girl Before”) as Sophia, with the additional cast including Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Invisible Man”) and Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”). The limited series consists of eight episodes, and the first three will premiere on July 29. The remaining episodes will air each subsequent Friday.

Can You Stream ‘Surface’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the series premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Current subscribers will have access to the show on Friday, July 29.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the series premiere of ‘Surface’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

